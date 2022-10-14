Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

