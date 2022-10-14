Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

PRU opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.96. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

