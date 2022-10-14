Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.
Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE PEG opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
