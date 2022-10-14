Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PEG opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

