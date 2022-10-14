Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.40. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $280.83 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

