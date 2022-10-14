PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.68. 63,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 32.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 70,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 60,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 13.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

