Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

