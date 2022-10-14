Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for LivaNova PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LivaNova in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LivaNova’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $44.89 on Friday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $506,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 26.4% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $657,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova



LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

