Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $71.20 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,779.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,474 shares of company stock valued at $464,244. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

