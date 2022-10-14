Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Entegris in a report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

ENTG opened at $78.47 on Friday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $70.98 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,931,000 after acquiring an additional 374,707 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Entegris by 16.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,666 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,005,000 after acquiring an additional 306,062 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,742,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,677,000 after acquiring an additional 69,028 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

