Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,670 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 474,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,476,000 after acquiring an additional 206,560 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

