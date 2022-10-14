Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.