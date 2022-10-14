Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Ovintiv Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:OVV opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.27). Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

