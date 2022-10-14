Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,355 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Qiagen by 41.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $43.91. 13,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $515.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Qiagen

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.