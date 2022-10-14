Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,362,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 75.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,217,000 after acquiring an additional 754,228 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Performance

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,520. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.62. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

