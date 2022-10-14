Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. Cowen lowered their price target on Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.62.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Qorvo by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

