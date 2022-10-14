Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Quaker Chemical Stock Up 3.6 %
KWR stock opened at $138.89 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $129.06 and a fifty-two week high of $276.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth about $76,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.
About Quaker Chemical
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.
