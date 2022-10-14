Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 3.6 %

KWR stock opened at $138.89 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $129.06 and a fifty-two week high of $276.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth about $76,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

