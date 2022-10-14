QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 2.7% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $114.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.