QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

QUALCOMM has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. QUALCOMM has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $11.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $114.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average is $135.72. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $104.66 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weik Capital Management acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

