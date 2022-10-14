Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.56.
Qualys Stock Performance
Qualys stock opened at $131.09 on Tuesday. Qualys has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.43.
Insider Transactions at Qualys
In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,338.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,338.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,016 shares of company stock worth $4,769,456. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 59.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
