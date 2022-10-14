Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.56.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $131.09 on Tuesday. Qualys has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.43.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,338.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,338.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,016 shares of company stock worth $4,769,456. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 59.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

