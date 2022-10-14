Quantstamp Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $159,814.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $10.68 million and approximately $159,814.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.97 or 0.27719340 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantstamp (QSP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantstamp has a current supply of 976,442,388.321185 with 713,801,946.7046682 in circulation. The last known price of Quantstamp is 0.01531716 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $150,616.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantstamp.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

