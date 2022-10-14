Quantum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.34 Billion (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 133.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00012301 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 20% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $1.34 billion and $180,968.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,513.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001833 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00037943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00057131 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 1.0267754 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,963.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

