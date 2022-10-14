QuarkChain Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $57.81 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

