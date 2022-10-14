QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 26,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.66. QuickLogic has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.21.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. On average, analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $126,405.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

