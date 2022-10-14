QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded at UBS Group

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of QDEL opened at $74.60 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($1.45). QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 42.55%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. Equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 70,782 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at $5,101,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

