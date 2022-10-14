Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target Cut to $23.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $23.50 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RDN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Radian Group Stock Down 3.2 %

RDN traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 61,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. Radian Group has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.84.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.46. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 141,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth $67,843,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Radian Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

