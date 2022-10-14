Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RAIFY remained flat at $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

