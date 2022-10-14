RAMP Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.44 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $10,572.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RAMP has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP (RAMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. RAMP has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 477,838,740.4150985 in circulation. The last known price of RAMP is 0.05663259 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $13,554.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rampdefi.com/.”

