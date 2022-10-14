RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RAVE Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

RAVE Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of RAVE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,354. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RAVE Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 75.03% and a return on equity of 96.86%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.