Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Price Target Lowered to $1.90 at Bank of America

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of RYAM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,821. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 435.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,574,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,403 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Condire Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,048,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 641,153 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

