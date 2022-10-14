Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Short Interest Down 27.4% in September

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 8,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

RTX traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.63. 231,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.98. The company has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.