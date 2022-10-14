RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

RCMT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. The company has a market cap of $159.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $28.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 57.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCM Technologies



RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

