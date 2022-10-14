Realty Corp Kimco Sells 11,500,000 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,495,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $427,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 42.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $998,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 85.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

