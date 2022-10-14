Realty Income (NYSE:O) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.30. 25,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,126,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

