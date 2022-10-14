Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WestRock (WRK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WestRock (NYSE: WRK):

10/13/2022 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $57.00 to $40.00.

10/12/2022 – WestRock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – WestRock was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/6/2022 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – WestRock was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2022 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – WestRock was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/16/2022 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

WestRock Trading Up 2.9 %

WRK stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 26.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 22.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.