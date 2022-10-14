RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Shares Up 1.6%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.75. 1,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KUT. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Pi Financial set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of RediShred Capital in a report on Monday, August 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.15 million and a PE ratio of 16.96.

RediShred Capital ( CVE:KUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

