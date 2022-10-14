REDW Wealth LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.6% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 416,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $80.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,801. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.71.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

