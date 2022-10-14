REDW Wealth LLC Has $552,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. 30,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,579. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06.

