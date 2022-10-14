REDW Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.14. 65,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,890,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $175.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

