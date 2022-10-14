REDW Wealth LLC Sells 9,242 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 93,182 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,735.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 284,156 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 147,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.29. 5,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,884. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52.

