Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-$10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $154.31 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.54.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 20.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.