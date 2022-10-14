Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,970 shares of company stock valued at $44,397,907. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.29.

REGN stock traded down $14.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $738.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,001. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $754.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $663.67 and a 200 day moving average of $647.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

