Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $95,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $752.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $663.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $647.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $754.67. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,970 shares of company stock worth $44,397,907. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.