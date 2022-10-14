Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,585,000 after buying an additional 2,023,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 70,299.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after buying an additional 1,533,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

Regions Financial Trading Up 6.5 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

