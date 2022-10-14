Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 8.5 %

RGLS traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,566. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

