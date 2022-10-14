Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 8.5 %

RGLS traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,566. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

