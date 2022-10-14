Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 8.5 %
RGLS traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,566. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
