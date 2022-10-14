Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.30.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.12.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

