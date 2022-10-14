Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CEO Sells $296,520.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $296,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,453.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjiv Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $328,580.00.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

RLAY stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.48. 1,043,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,328. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.11. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $37.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,243.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLAY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,784,000 after buying an additional 1,667,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after buying an additional 1,524,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,015,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,780,000 after buying an additional 300,589 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

