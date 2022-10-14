Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RLMD. Truist Financial lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $38.68.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 72,680 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

