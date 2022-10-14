Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLMD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 167,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,502. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $190.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 528.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 154,883 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 55,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 168,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

