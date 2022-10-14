Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the September 15th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Performance

RNECY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. 212,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.