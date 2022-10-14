Renishaw (LON:RSW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3,368.00

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,368 ($40.70) and last traded at GBX 3,368 ($40.70), with a volume of 11545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,438 ($41.54).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 3,975 ($48.03) to GBX 3,520 ($42.53) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Renishaw Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,709.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,883.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,068.71.

Renishaw Increases Dividend

About Renishaw

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a GBX 56.60 ($0.68) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

(Get Rating)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.