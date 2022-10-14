Renishaw (LON:RSW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3,368.00

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,368 ($40.70) and last traded at GBX 3,368 ($40.70), with a volume of 11545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,438 ($41.54).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 3,975 ($48.03) to GBX 3,520 ($42.53) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
Renishaw Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,709.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,883.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,068.71.
Renishaw Increases Dividend
About Renishaw
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
